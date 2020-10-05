See All Dermatologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Richard Ort, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (21)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Ort, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Ort works at DERMATOLOGY & LASER INSTITUTE OF COLORAD in Lone Tree, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Laser Institute of Colorado, P.C.
    9695 S Yosemite St Ste 175, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

Oct 05, 2020
Dr. Ort has provided me with multiple dermatological services for the past year. upon moving to the Denver area, I spent significant time researching injectors as I planned on getting dermal fillers - a service that is highly dependent upon the talent and experience of the injector. I especially appreciated Dr. Ort's use of a cannula, and his exceptional online reviews. Among the many dermatologists whose care I have experienced, Dr. Ort stands out as being the most singular in terms of credentials, talent, professionalism, prudence and bedside manner. He is easily the most gifted injector I have worked with. I cannot recommend him highly enough for anyone seeking an experienced, conservative injector. It is a pleasure to receive work with confidence.
Kelly F — Oct 05, 2020
Photo: Dr. Richard Ort, MD
About Dr. Richard Ort, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Czech
NPI Number
  • 1093776593
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
  • Emory University
Internship
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ort has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ort works at DERMATOLOGY & LASER INSTITUTE OF COLORAD in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ort’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ort.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

