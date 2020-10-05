Dr. Ort has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ort, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ort, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology and Laser Institute of Colorado, P.C.9695 S Yosemite St Ste 175, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ort has provided me with multiple dermatological services for the past year. upon moving to the Denver area, I spent significant time researching injectors as I planned on getting dermal fillers - a service that is highly dependent upon the talent and experience of the injector. I especially appreciated Dr. Ort's use of a cannula, and his exceptional online reviews. Among the many dermatologists whose care I have experienced, Dr. Ort stands out as being the most singular in terms of credentials, talent, professionalism, prudence and bedside manner. He is easily the most gifted injector I have worked with. I cannot recommend him highly enough for anyone seeking an experienced, conservative injector. It is a pleasure to receive work with confidence.
About Dr. Richard Ort, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Emory University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ort speaks Czech.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.