Dr. Richard Osman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Osman, MD
Dr. Richard Osman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
Pee Dee Pathology-myrtle Beach915 Medical Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-6449
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice personality. Took his time to answer all my questions. He even did a small procedure I had not asked for.
About Dr. Richard Osman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
