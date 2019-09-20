Overview of Dr. Richard Osman, MD

Dr. Richard Osman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at Pee Dee Pathology-myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.