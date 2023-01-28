Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Med Center
Dr. Ostrup works at
Dr. Ostrup's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 297-4481
-
2
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic8010 Frost St Ste 414, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 297-4481
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrup?
Identified and addressed emergency problem in an expeditious fashion. Excellent communicator. Technically very skilled and extremely experienced. Importantly, not just a skilled surgeon, but also a compassionate person. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone requiring neurosurgical care.
About Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1780797019
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Med Center
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrup accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrup works at
Dr. Ostrup has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostrup speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.