See All Neurosurgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (93)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD

Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Med Center

Dr. Ostrup works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ostrup's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 297-4481
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
    8010 Frost St Ste 414, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 297-4481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrup?

    Jan 28, 2023
    Identified and addressed emergency problem in an expeditious fashion. Excellent communicator. Technically very skilled and extremely experienced. Importantly, not just a skilled surgeon, but also a compassionate person. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone requiring neurosurgical care.
    Mark — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ostrup to family and friends

    Dr. Ostrup's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ostrup

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780797019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|Ucsd Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ostrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostrup works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ostrup’s profile.

    Dr. Ostrup has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Ostrup, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.