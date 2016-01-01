Overview

Dr. Richard Otten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Krannert Institute of Cardiology



Dr. Otten works at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.