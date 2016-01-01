See All Cardiologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Otten, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Otten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Krannert Institute of Cardiology

Dr. Otten works at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Heart Institute
    11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Wayne Cardiology
    1819 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 481-4700
  3. 3
    Parkview Huntington Hospital
    2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 533-2252
  4. 4
    Parkview Dekalb Hospital
    1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Lagrange Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Wabash Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Otten, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528239308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Krannert Institute of Cardiology
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

