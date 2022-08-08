Dr. Richard Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ou, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ou, MD
Dr. Richard Ou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Ou works at
Dr. Ou's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Eye Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 493-1733
-
2
Houston Eye Associates1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 493-1733
-
3
Houston Eye Associates12121 Richmond Ave Ste 220, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 493-1733
-
4
Southwest Freeway7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 804, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-6123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ou?
I just had my left eye done on Thursday morning, August 4. I opted for laser assisted cataract surgery. That same evening, I was amazed at the clarity of the TV screen. I didn’t need eyeglasses for my right eye as the left can see clearly. The entire surgery experience went well, procedure clearly explained, surgery staff very nice and helpful. Thank you Dr. Ou and your entire staff both in office and surgery center!!
About Dr. Richard Ou, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053319301
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ou works at
Dr. Ou has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ou speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.