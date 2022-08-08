See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Richard Ou, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Ou, MD

Dr. Richard Ou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Ou works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 493-1733
  2. 2
    Houston Eye Associates
    1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 493-1733
  3. 3
    Houston Eye Associates
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 220, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 493-1733
  4. 4
    Southwest Freeway
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 804, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 777-6123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2022
    I just had my left eye done on Thursday morning, August 4. I opted for laser assisted cataract surgery. That same evening, I was amazed at the clarity of the TV screen. I didn’t need eyeglasses for my right eye as the left can see clearly. The entire surgery experience went well, procedure clearly explained, surgery staff very nice and helpful. Thank you Dr. Ou and your entire staff both in office and surgery center!!
    Angelita Vinluan — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Ou, MD
    About Dr. Richard Ou, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053319301
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Harvard
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ou has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

