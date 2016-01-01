Dr. Richard Paguia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paguia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Paguia, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Paguia, MD
Dr. Richard Paguia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 507, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-5518
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Richard Paguia, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Paguia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paguia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paguia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paguia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paguia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.