Dr. Richard Paguia, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Paguia, MD

Dr. Richard Paguia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Paguia works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paguia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 507, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-5518
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Liver Function Test
Bacterial Sepsis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Liver Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Paguia, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588681498
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Paguia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paguia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paguia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paguia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paguia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paguia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paguia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paguia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

