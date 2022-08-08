See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Richard Paicius, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (36)
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Paicius, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Paicius works at Southern California Spine and Sport Medical Associates Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Spine and Sport Medical Associates Inc
    450 Newport Center Dr Ste 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 999-3600
  2. 2
    Newport Coast Surgery Center Lp
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 103, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 718-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 08, 2022
    I've had 15plus injections, 4 back surgeries, and ankle surgery. Seen 5 different surgeons and 5 pain docs. Dr Paisias and his PA Elmira are by far the best. The other have their minds made up and are afraid to think outside the box. They also refused to take my body size into consideration with pain meds, which always made them worthless in helping. Paisias is always willing to try something else (when you bring an educated option). He's the only one that has given me any relief. I also see some poor reviews about his office staff. Those were true in the past but he seems to have resolved them with new staff and new emphasis on patient engagement. Listen, I've waited as long as two hours in other pain Dr. Offices...never have I waited more than 15 minutes for a Paicias appointment..he also is great about giving referrals with pros and cons.
    Indypendent1 — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Paicius, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326011388
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paicius works at Southern California Spine and Sport Medical Associates Inc in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Paicius’s profile.

    Dr. Paicius has seen patients for Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paicius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Paicius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paicius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paicius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paicius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

