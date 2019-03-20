Dr. Richard Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Ageless Innovations Medical Spa306 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 371-7372
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmer and the entire staff are amazing! I had abdominoplasty and a panniculectomy (removal of excess stomach skin) I am exactly three weeks out now and I am thrilled with the excellent care I have received. I got an infection and the rapid and thorough response has been nothing short of excellent! As a larger sized woman most doctors said they would not help me until I lost even more weight than I already lost. Dr Palmer did the surgery and literally I feel like he gave me my life back!
About Dr. Richard Palmer, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275522393
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Waterbury Hospital Yale Affiliate
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
