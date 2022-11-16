See All Gastroenterologists in Washington, PA
Dr. Richard Panicco, DO

Gastroenterology
1.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Panicco, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, PA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital

Dr. Panicco works at SOUTHWEST GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Washington, PA with other offices in Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Main Office
    80 Landings Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-3020
  2. 2
    Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Satellite Office
    236 Elm Dr Ste 102, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 852-4036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Health System Greene
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I was pleased with my procedure by Dr Panicco. It was my first colonoscopy, referred by my PCP. I have zero complaints about my interactions with him. His staff was friendly. The procedure went fine and he took the time to speak to me afterwards. I don't normally leave reviews but after reading all this unfortunate reviews I wanted to share my experience.
    Lisa G — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Panicco, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891757621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
    Internship
    • Misericordia Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Panicco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panicco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panicco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panicco has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panicco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Panicco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panicco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panicco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panicco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

