Overview of Dr. Richard Papa, DO

Dr. Richard Papa, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Papa works at Richard A Papa & Associates in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.