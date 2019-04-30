Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parcinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO
Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO is a Pulmonologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Dr. Parcinski's Office Locations
Allergy & Asthma Specialists PC4200 N Cloverleaf Dr Ste G, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 936-1809
Nikhat Salamat Pulmonary Associates LLC727 Craig Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 994-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parcinski is kind and very smart!!
About Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1295703072
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parcinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parcinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parcinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parcinski has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parcinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parcinski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parcinski.
