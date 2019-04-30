See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Saint Peters, MO
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO

Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO is a Pulmonologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Parcinski works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists PC in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parcinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Specialists PC
    4200 N Cloverleaf Dr Ste G, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 936-1809
  2. 2
    Nikhat Salamat Pulmonary Associates LLC
    727 Craig Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 994-9499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295703072
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parcinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parcinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parcinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parcinski has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parcinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parcinski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parcinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parcinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parcinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

