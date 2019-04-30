Overview of Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO

Dr. Richard Parcinski, DO is a Pulmonologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Parcinski works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists PC in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.