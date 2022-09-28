See All Ophthalmologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Richard Pare, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Pare, MD

Dr. Richard Pare, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Pare works at North Fulton Eye Center in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pare's Office Locations

    North Fulton Eye Center
    868 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-0123
    North Fulton Eye Center
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 115, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 889-1211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Astigmatism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    My husband and I both have gone to Dr Pare for years and our daughter goes to him also. He is meticulous, thorough, and has a great personality. He has done cataract operations on both of us and we sailed through them. His staff is great also!!
    Linda and Kim Lintz — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Pare, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457347403
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    • Emory University
