Dr. Richard Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Parker, MD
Dr. Richard Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Parker's calming, laid-back attitude he exhibited before, during and after my total knee replacement. He was kind, gentle and focused on my individual issues of, well, TERROR of surgery and being medicated! His assistant, Bridget, was right there with me and was as calming to me as he was. Can't forget his office manager (I cannot recall her name) who is so patient-friendly and professional. They make an extraordinary team!
About Dr. Richard Parker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
