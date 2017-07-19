Overview of Dr. Richard Parker, MD

Dr. Richard Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center



Dr. Parker works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.