Dr. Richard Parkinson, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (440)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Parkinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Parkinson works at Parkinson Dermatology in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkinson Dermatology
    5314 N 250 W Ste 220, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 212-5645
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Rash
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Keloid
Acne Scar Removal
Acne Surgery
Acneiform Eruption
Actinic Cheilitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Adult Acne
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment
Athlete's Foot
Atypical Mole
Bacterial Infections
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Birthmark
Boil
Botox® Injection
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulite
Chemical Peel
Chemodenervation
Cold Sore
Condyloma Destruction
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Cryosurgery
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
Cryotherapy for Warts
Cyst Aspiration
Dandruff
Dermabrasion
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning
Dermal Filler
Dermal Melanoma
Dermaplaning
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatology Procedure
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocautery
Epidermoid Carcinoma
Erysipelas
Erythema
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision
Excision of Cyst
Excision of Lipoma
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion
Excisional Biopsy
External Ear Disorders
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Eczema
Facial Peel
Facial Rejuvenation
Follicular Adenocarcinoma
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Psoriasis
Genital Warts
Gorlin Syndrome
Granuloma Annulare
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Conditions
Hair Loss
Hand Eczema
Hemangioma
Hidradenitis
In-Office Skin Procedure
Insect Bites and Stings
Juvéderm® Injection
Keloid Scar
Keratosis
Laser Office Procedure
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Laser Surgery
Laser Treatment
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Melanoma Removal
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Microdermabrasion
Mole
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail Care
Nail Diseases
Nail Psoriasis
Nail Surgery
Oral Lichenoid Lesions
Pemphigoid
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Photosensitivity
Pigmentation Disorders
Ringworm of the Beard
Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery
Seborrhoea
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Biopsy
Skin Blemishes
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
Skin Diseases
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Skin Infections
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Skin Lesion Biopsy
Skin Lesion Removal
Skin Procedures
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Screenings
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Testing and Screening
Skin Tightening
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Injections
Soft Tissue Procedure
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stretch Marks
Sweaty Palms
Systemic Sclerosis
Thinning of Skin
Tinea Versicolor
Toxic Shock Syndrome
Varicose Vein Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vitiligo
Wart Removal
Wart Treatment
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection
Xerosis
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 440 ratings
    Patient Ratings (440)
    5 Star
    (377)
    4 Star
    (37)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Knowledge, experience, and bedside manner second to none. I highly recommend Dr. Parkinson to everyone!
    Ken Hughes — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Parkinson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1891801346
    Education & Certifications

    • Chairty Hospital New Orleans
    • Charity Hosp New Orleans|Charity Hospital New Orleans
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Parkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parkinson works at Parkinson Dermatology in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Parkinson’s profile.

    Dr. Parkinson has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    440 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

