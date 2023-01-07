Overview of Dr. Richard Patterson, MD

Dr. Richard Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Bone & Joint Specialists of Winchester in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.