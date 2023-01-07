Dr. Richard Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Patterson, MD
Dr. Richard Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Bone &Joint Specialists of Winchester152 Linden Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-9252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patterson is very experienced. He does awesome work!!! I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Richard Patterson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
