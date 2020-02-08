Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD
Dr. Richard Paulsen, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Saved my life. He is not only great doctor, but he is sincerely a very caring person! Would recommend anyone who has neuro vascular problems to see him.
- Neuroradiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Stanford Univ Hsop|Stanford Univ Hsop|Vanderbilt University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
- Diagnostic Radiology
