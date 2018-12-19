See All Pediatricians in Spanish Fork, UT
Dr. Richard Paxton, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Paxton, MD

Dr. Richard Paxton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Paxton works at Canyon View Medical Group in Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paxton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Canyon View Medical Group
    325 W Center St, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5959
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Circumcision
Circumcision, Infant
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Infant Care
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Laceration
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Fractures
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Wart Removal
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Healthwise
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Care Health Systems
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2018
    He's super friendly and nice and my son is always at ease with him.
    Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Paxton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922046234
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Primary Children's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Primary Childrens Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Paxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paxton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paxton works at Canyon View Medical Group in Spanish Fork, UT. View the full address on Dr. Paxton’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Paxton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paxton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

