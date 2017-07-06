See All Urologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Richard Pearson, MD

Urology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Pearson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Pearson works at Exceed Hormone Specialists in Germantown, TN with other offices in Amory, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Exceed Hormone Specialists
    7512 2ND ST, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 312-7899
  2
    Amory Urology Center
    607 Earl Frye Blvd Ste A, Amory, MS 38821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 256-6191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrophic Vaginitis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2017
    With Kidney Stones being the favorite thing for my body to do, I know Dr. Pearson very well. He has the worlds best bed-side manners and he is an obvious Christian man who loves and cares for his patients. His wife is also fabulous. If I could adopt them, I would!!! God bless this man for all his patience when dealing with people who, at times, are a bit unruly because of their pain....He moved from Amory but I would drive to Memphis if need be!
    Diane in Amory, MS — Jul 06, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Pearson, MD

    • Urology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679531578
    Education & Certifications

    • Meth Hospital
    • City Memphis Hosps
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins Graduate School Biomedical Engineering1966-1968
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

