Dr. Richard Pechter, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
- 1 1485 37th St Ste 112B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Old school doctor with some top notch schooling, education and experience. As with my previous cardiologist, Doctor's modus in treatment is less is more, excepting one on one time of which he is extraordinarily generous and patient.
About Dr. Richard Pechter, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1346270576
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
