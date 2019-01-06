Overview of Dr. Richard Pectol Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Pectol Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Pectol Jr works at Ballad Health in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.