Dr. Richard Peek, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Peek, MD
Dr. Richard Peek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with Long Beach Mem Med Center
Dr. Peek's Office Locations
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1/18/23 Dr. Peek fixed my husband's spine A-4,A-5 and a blockage. Before & after surgery he was so patient with us-asking if we had any questions, he did not rush us, it felt like we were old friends. I also called his office a few days after surgery and Dr. Peek & his staff were so helpful. My husband called a few days later with more questions and again they were nice to him and answered all his questions empathetically.
About Dr. Richard Peek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598743759
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Mem Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peek has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Peek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.