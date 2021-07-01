Dr. Richard Pei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pei, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Pei, MD
Dr. Richard Pei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Pei works at
Dr. Pei's Office Locations
-
1
Starcare OB/GYN LLC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 102, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 698-9668
-
2
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 698-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pei?
Dr. Pei delivered 5 of my babies, including twins during a pandemic. He is very knowledgeable, personable, answers all questions very thoroughly, and has always put me at ease. I highly recommended him to my family and friends for all OB/GYN issues.
About Dr. Richard Pei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811939218
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pei works at
Dr. Pei has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.