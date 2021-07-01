Overview of Dr. Richard Pei, MD

Dr. Richard Pei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Pei works at Starcare OB/GYN LLC in Annandale, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.