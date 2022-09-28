Overview of Dr. Richard Pell, MD

Dr. Richard Pell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Pell works at OrthoMiami in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.