Dr. Richard Pelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Pelman works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.