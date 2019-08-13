Dr. Richard Pennell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pennell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Pennell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7063, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4200
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Dr. Pennell truly saved my life. He is an excellent vascular surgeon. He has been there with me every step of my surgery and recovery. I can feel my legs again! My surgery wasn’t an easy one and I felt confident he would help me. He gave me a new life! I’m out of my wheelchair and three days after my surgery I walked 1000 steps!
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447247747
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- St Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Pennell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennell has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.