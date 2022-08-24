Dr. Pepple has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Pepple, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Pepple, MD
Dr. Richard Pepple, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Andre Van Mol, MD3330 Churn Creek Rd Ste C1, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 222-0527
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Went in as a new patient. His staff is very friendly and helpful. He spent time with me going over my history, meds, and listened to my concerns and questions. Did a basic exam, wrote an order for my labs, had his office staff request my medical records, and scheduled me for a follow up in a month to go over everything and get my mammo scheduled. He does Look at you when he talks, at times he looks down while reading, writing, or thinking!
About Dr. Richard Pepple, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902974421
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
