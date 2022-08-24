See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Redding, CA
Dr. Richard Pepple, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (21)
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Pepple, MD

Dr. Richard Pepple, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital and Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Pepple works at ANDRE VAN MOL, MD in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pepple's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andre Van Mol, MD
    3330 Churn Creek Rd Ste C1, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 222-0527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oroville Hospital
  • Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Shingles
Diabetes Type 2
Chronic Neck Pain
Shingles
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Went in as a new patient. His staff is very friendly and helpful. He spent time with me going over my history, meds, and listened to my concerns and questions. Did a basic exam, wrote an order for my labs, had his office staff request my medical records, and scheduled me for a follow up in a month to go over everything and get my mammo scheduled. He does Look at you when he talks, at times he looks down while reading, writing, or thinking!
    About Dr. Richard Pepple, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902974421
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
