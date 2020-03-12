See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Perez, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (62)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Perez, DPM

Dr. Richard Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-8770
  2. 2
    Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care
    7424 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 829-8770
  3. 3
    San Antonio Podiatry Associates
    9502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 899-1026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Perez, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619026226
    Education & Certifications

    • Broadlawns Med Ctr
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Florida State University
