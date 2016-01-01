See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pergolizzi works at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
    4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 498-4000
  2. 2
    HealthQare Associates
    3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 908-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053345256
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
