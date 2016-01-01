Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pergolizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 498-4000
-
2
HealthQare Associates3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 908-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053345256
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- University of Cincinnati
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pergolizzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pergolizzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pergolizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pergolizzi speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pergolizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pergolizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pergolizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pergolizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.