Overview

Dr. Richard Pergolizzi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pergolizzi works at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.