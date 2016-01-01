Overview of Dr. Richard Perrin, MD

Dr. Richard Perrin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Queen's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Perrin works at Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.