Overview of Dr. Richard Perry, MD

Dr. Richard Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macomb, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C. in Macomb, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.