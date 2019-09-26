See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Richard Persino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (63)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Persino, MD

Dr. Richard Persino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Persino works at Mercy Crystal Lake OB/GYN in Crystal Lake, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Persino's Office Locations

    Crystal Lake Obgyn Assoc S C
    750 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 459-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2019
    Dr Persino is my favorite doctor! He is always so happy and nice and a great listener! I have been going to Dr. Persino for over 20 years. He delivered both of my children and most recently performed my robotic laparoscopic hysterectomy. Everything went exactly as planned, and the recovery has been amazing. He is very experienced, but more importantly a doctor that I completely trust. Thank you, Dr. Persino and your staff for everything!
    Julie — Sep 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Persino, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396806303
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ill College Med
    • St Francis Hosp-U Ill Coll Med
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Northern Illinois University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Persino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Persino works at Mercy Crystal Lake OB/GYN in Crystal Lake, IL. View the full address on Dr. Persino’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Persino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

