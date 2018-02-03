Overview of Dr. Richard Perugini, MD

Dr. Richard Perugini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Perugini works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.