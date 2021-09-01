Dr. Richard Pesikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pesikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Pesikoff, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Pesikoff works at
Locations
Richard B Pesikoff and Associates19 Briar Hollow Ln Ste 102, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 795-5424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very current with psychiatric issues. He explains them in a way that any layman can understand.
About Dr. Richard Pesikoff, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1912950965
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
