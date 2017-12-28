Dr. Richard Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Petersen, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Petersen, MD
Dr. Richard Petersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jersey City Medical Center
Dr. Petersen's Office Locations
South Miami Women's Health7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 350, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Petersen's for almost 15 years and he is the BEST! Hands down him and his nurse practitioner, Mercy, are the most loving and caring health team I have experienced thus far in my 42 years of life! Dr. Petersen saved my life in March of 2003 and thanks to his care and expertise, I had my son in 2010 after a doctor in Feb 2003 had scheduled me for a hysterectomy! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Richard Petersen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1841203197
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petersen has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petersen speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.