Dr. Richard Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-5730Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Medicine - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 438-8446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a 6 month process but the staff and Dr. Peterson were exceptional! My after care has been phenomenal! I can only say that my experience with Dr Peterson has been just perfect!
About Dr. Richard Peterson, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346204799
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.