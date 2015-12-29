See All Ophthalmologists in Brandon, MS
Dr. Richard Pharr, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Pharr, MD

Dr. Richard Pharr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.

Dr. Pharr works at Richard W Pharr MD PA in Brandon, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pharr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard W. Pharr M.d.pa
    1490 W Government St Ste 8, Brandon, MS 39042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 825-0287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2015
    I have been seeing him for about 3 yrs. I have always had trouble getting the right prescription. He's been 100% for me so far!
    Rita H in Brandon, MS — Dec 29, 2015
    About Dr. Richard Pharr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174652945
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Mem Hospital
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pharr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pharr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pharr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pharr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pharr works at Richard W Pharr MD PA in Brandon, MS. View the full address on Dr. Pharr’s profile.

    Dr. Pharr has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pharr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pharr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pharr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pharr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pharr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

