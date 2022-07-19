Dr. Richard Phelps, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Phelps, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Phelps, DO
Dr. Richard Phelps, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with The Institute
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations
Boca Raton Psychiatry9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 342-8822
Boca Raton Psychiatry7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 204A, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 342-8822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor listens. He knows what he is is talking about. And he acts with rational judgment. That’s all you need.
About Dr. Richard Phelps, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942490016
Education & Certifications
- The Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.