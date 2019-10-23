See All Oncologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Richard Phinney, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Phinney, MD

Dr. Richard Phinney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Phinney works at Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phinney's Office Locations

    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5605
    Utp Infusion Center
    1325 Conference Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-6644
    Acorn Counseling LLC
    625 Gibbs St, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 794-7720
    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    800 Stewart Rd Ste B, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 242-7902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2019
    I was referred by a family member who had a great experience with him. He spent a lot of time explaining all my test results and options, (he even wrote notes for me). He made my husband and I feel much better about my diagnosis. I would highly recommend him.
    — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Phinney, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215192703
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Phinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phinney has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

