Dr. Richard Phinney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Phinney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5605
Utp Infusion Center1325 Conference Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6644
Acorn Counseling LLC625 Gibbs St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 794-7720
Toledo Clinic Incorporated800 Stewart Rd Ste B, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 242-7902
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
I was referred by a family member who had a great experience with him. He spent a lot of time explaining all my test results and options, (he even wrote notes for me). He made my husband and I feel much better about my diagnosis. I would highly recommend him.
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215192703
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical Oncology
