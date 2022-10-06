See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Richard Piccione, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Piccione, MD

Dr. Richard Piccione, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Piccione works at Richard J. Piccione MD Apmc in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Exotropia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piccione's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard J. Piccione MD Apmc
    4906 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 701, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 989-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Piccione, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700882917
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    • Earl K. Long Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
