Dr. Pidutti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Pidutti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Pidutti, MD
Dr. Richard Pidutti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Pidutti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pidutti's Office Locations
-
1
Conemaugh Physician Group Urology1111 Franklin St Ste 410, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 443-0902
-
2
Cpg Urology1291 N Center Ave Ste 100, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 417-6454
-
3
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 410-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Conemaugh Physician Group-obgyn861 Hills Plz, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Directions (814) 472-6058
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pidutti?
About Dr. Richard Pidutti, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215956016
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pidutti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pidutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pidutti works at
Dr. Pidutti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pidutti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pidutti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pidutti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pidutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pidutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.