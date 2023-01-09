Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pigeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD
Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Pigeon works at
Dr. Pigeon's Office Locations
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pigeon has a extreme attention to detail, safety and medical excellence. I was discharged from the hospital yesterday after a spinal fusion and it’s clear by the response of all the nurses, techs, PT’s and other hospital staff who worked with me, that Dr. Pigeon holds anyone who “touches” his patients to a very high standard. He is highly respected by those staffers and this attention to excellence and infection avoidance is much appreciated!
About Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548212582
Education & Certifications
- Hosp for Spec Surg
- University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Meml Hosp-University Of Miami
- Yale University School of Medicine
- California State Polytechnic University, Bachelor Of Science, Chemical Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pigeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pigeon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pigeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pigeon has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pigeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pigeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pigeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pigeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pigeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.