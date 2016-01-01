See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Richard Pilla, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Pilla, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Pilla works at David M. Pilla, D.P.M. in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David M. Pilla, D.P.M.
    3020 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 667-1856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Richard Pilla, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699703165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cuyahoga Falls Gen Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pilla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilla works at David M. Pilla, D.P.M. in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pilla’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

