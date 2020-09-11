Dr. Richard Pines, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pines, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Pines, DO
Dr. Richard Pines, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pines works at
Dr. Pines' Office Locations
Tamara Helfer M.d. Pllc413 N Allumbaugh St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 367-2374
- 2 3649 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID 83703 Directions (208) 991-4296
Mountain View Behavioral Health5593 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714 Directions (208) 322-5354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pines is wonderful. He truly cares about my wellbeing. I’ve been able to get in to see him quickly when needed. I appreciate his methods of making medication changes slowly to make sure he knows what is working and not.
About Dr. Richard Pines, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831129394
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pines accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.