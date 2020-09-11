Overview of Dr. Richard Pines, DO

Dr. Richard Pines, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pines works at Tamara Helfer M.d. Pllc in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.