Overview

Dr. Richard Pitsch Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pitsch Jr works at Lincoln Surgical Group, PC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.