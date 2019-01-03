Dr. Richard Pittsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pittsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Pittsley, MD
Dr. Richard Pittsley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Pittsley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pittsley's Office Locations
-
1
Richard A. Pittsley M.d. PC1401 E Lansing Dr Ste 107, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 351-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pittsley?
Dr. Pittsley is one of the best doctors I’ve seen. He is on top of new developments in rheumatology, and expertly tailors treatment. He takes his time with patients.
About Dr. Richard Pittsley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1902821671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittsley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittsley works at
Dr. Pittsley has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.