Overview

Dr. Richard Pleva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pleva works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.