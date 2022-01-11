See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Richard Podkul, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Podkul, MD

Dr. Richard Podkul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Podkul works at BLOOMFIELD MEDICAL OFFICE in Bloomfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Podkul's Office Locations

    Richard L Podkul MD
    1064 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Malaise and Fatigue
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Podkul, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083625693
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Podkul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Podkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Podkul works at BLOOMFIELD MEDICAL OFFICE in Bloomfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Podkul’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Podkul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podkul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

