Dr. Richard Podolny, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Podolny, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Podolny works at
Locations
Richard Podolny MD LLC1188 Bishop St Ste 3306, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-0754
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did immigration medical examination at Dr. Podolny. Very reasonable price compared to other doctors in Oahu. Environment is clean. Service is very good.
About Dr. Richard Podolny, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1659592764
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podolny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podolny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podolny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podolny works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Podolny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podolny.
