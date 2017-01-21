Dr. Richard Polder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Polder, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Polder, MD
Dr. Richard Polder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Polder works at
Dr. Polder's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio300 W Wallace St Ste B2, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 422-3812
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polder?
After years of dealing with a prolapsed rectum issue, Dr. Polder did robotic surgery and fixed the problem. It's like having a new start on life!! He explained everything in detail and took excellent care of me before and after the surgery. Thank you Dr. Polder!!
About Dr. Richard Polder, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972504348
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Meth Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polder works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Polder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.