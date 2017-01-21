Overview of Dr. Richard Polder, MD

Dr. Richard Polder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Polder works at Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.