Overview of Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM

Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Pollak works at San Antonio Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.