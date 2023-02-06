Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM
Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak's Office Locations
San Antonio Podiatry Associates PC8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was happy with the amount of time he spent assessing my podiatry needs, explaining the physiology, and treatment options. I trusted his judgment and found the outcomes satisfactory. I plan on returning to his office.
About Dr. Richard Pollak, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912923731
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Community Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollak speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
